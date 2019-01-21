10% General Quota: High Court issues issues notice to Modi government on DMK’s petition

The Madras High Court issued a notice to the union government on a petition by the DMK challenging 10% reservation in employment and education to the economically weaker section in general category. The government has to reply to the notice before the 18th February.

A division bench comprising justices S.Manikumar and Subranmonium Prasad rejected the contention by Additional Solicitor General G,Rajagopalan that the petition was “political interest litigation”. The petitioner wanted the court to pass an interim injunction against the operation of the Amendment Act and pending disposal of the plea. Rajagopalan said the petitioner who lost opposing the amendment in one constitutional forum, namely Parliament was now trying to misuse another constitutional forum, i.e. High Court to push its agenda.

The Parliament earlier this month passed the amendment bill providing for 10% reservation in government jobs and education for economically weaker sections in the general category. Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh have already implemented the law.