Latest NewsInternational

Central Bank announces ban of Indian currency notes above Rs 100

Jan 21, 2019, 11:40 am IST
Less than a minute

Nepal’s central bank has announced the ban of Indian currency notes with denominations above Rs 100.

The Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) on Sunday issued a circular for the institutions licensed by it notifying them about the ban, reports Xinhua news agency.

Nepal’s cabinet in December had decided to ban the use of these currency notes.

The decision to ban these notes has come a time when the NRB has requested the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) arequesting the latter to allow Nepal to use currency notes with all denominations.

Currently, only the notes with a denomination of Rs 100 and below are freely exchangeable in Nepal.

Tags

Related Articles

Another rape case, this time again from Orthodox church

Jul 4, 2018, 02:43 pm IST

France election : Macron’s party set for big Parliamentary win

Jun 12, 2017, 07:10 am IST

Pakistan prevented a US diplomat involved in a fatal road accident, to leave the country

May 13, 2018, 05:57 pm IST
liquor-bottles-students-bag-three-teachers-kerala-face-investigation

The Delhi HC seeks a response from the AAP government minimum legal age for consuming alcohol

May 25, 2018, 05:42 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close