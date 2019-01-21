World’s oldest man dies at 113

The world’s oldest man, Masazo Nonaka of Japan, has died at the age of 113. Nonaka, who was officially recognized as the oldest male in the world by Guinness World Records last April, passed away at his home in the north of Japan’s Hokkaido island yesterday. The record-holder was born in 1905 in the town of Ashoro.

Guinness World Records named Nonaka as the world’s oldest man in April 2018 when he was 112 years and 259 days old. He spent his retirement reading newspapers, eating sweets and cakes, and watching TV, particularly sumo wrestling, Guinness World Records wrote.

He believed his longevity was due to soaking in hot springs and eating sweets, but his daughter said it had more to do with living in a way that doesn’t bring stress.

The Japanese are traditionally considered to be one of the most long-living people on the planet. Japan has one of the world’s highest life expectancies and was home to several people recognised as among the oldest humans to have lived. These included Jiroemon Kimura, the longest-living man on record, who died soon after his 116th birthday in June 2013.

The oldest verified person – the Frenchwoman Jeanne Louise Calment – died in 1997 at the age of 122, according to Guinness World Records.

Guinness officially recognised Nonaka as the oldest living man after the death of Spaniard Francisco Nunez Olivera last year.