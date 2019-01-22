Pipeline fire : Death toll reaches 89

The death toll in the massive fire at an illegally tapped pipeline in Mexico rose to 89 as more of the injured have died at hospitals. 51 victims severely burned in the fire were still in hospitals.

The victims were gathering petrol from an illegal pipeline tap in the central state of Hidalgo on Friday when the gas ignited, littering a field with charred bodies.

The government reported Monday that an astonishing total of 14,894 such illegal taps had been found in 2018, an average of about 41 per day nationwide. Hidalgo was the state with the highest number of such taps, with 2,121. The fire occurred in the small farming town of Tlahuelilpan, where 38 such taps were found in 2017 and 23 in 2018.