Latest Newscelebrities

Superstar Rajinikanth’s younger daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth to marry actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi

Jan 23, 2019, 04:19 pm IST
Less than a minute
Rajinikanth-Daughter

Superstar Rajinikanth’s younger daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth will marry actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi on February 11.

Pre-wedding ceremonies like mehendi and sangeet will begin on February 10 onwards.

Soundarya was earlier married to Ashwin Ramkumar for eight years. The couple had parted ways due to “irreconcilable differences” in 2016 and Soundarya had revealed that she and her husband had filed for divorce. In 2017, the divorce was finalised by mutual consent.

Soundarya is also mother to six-year-old Ved Krishna, who lives with her. She got engaged to Vishagan in an intimate ceremony in the presence of close family and friends last year. This will be Vishagan’s second marriage as well.

Recently, superstar Rajinikanth’s younger daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth and her mother Latha Rajinikanth visited Tirupati Balaji where they performed a special pooja with the wedding invitation.

Tags

Related Articles

Non-Muslim expats property laws in the Emirates to know

Nov 4, 2017, 03:17 pm IST

Is An Andhra Pradesh Woman The First One To Climb Sabarimala?

Oct 17, 2018, 11:04 am IST

Salman Khan’s Surprise Visit to Little Fan Suffering from cancer is Winning Heart

Nov 7, 2018, 07:29 am IST

Iraqi forces began operation to retake Tal Afar

Aug 20, 2017, 09:57 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close