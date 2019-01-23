Superstar Rajinikanth’s younger daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth to marry actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi

Superstar Rajinikanth’s younger daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth will marry actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi on February 11.

Pre-wedding ceremonies like mehendi and sangeet will begin on February 10 onwards.

Soundarya was earlier married to Ashwin Ramkumar for eight years. The couple had parted ways due to “irreconcilable differences” in 2016 and Soundarya had revealed that she and her husband had filed for divorce. In 2017, the divorce was finalised by mutual consent.

Soundarya is also mother to six-year-old Ved Krishna, who lives with her. She got engaged to Vishagan in an intimate ceremony in the presence of close family and friends last year. This will be Vishagan’s second marriage as well.

Recently, superstar Rajinikanth’s younger daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth and her mother Latha Rajinikanth visited Tirupati Balaji where they performed a special pooja with the wedding invitation.