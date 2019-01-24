Tata Motors launches Harrier SUV in India

Tata Motors Wednesday launched its much-awaited and most-premium SUV, the Harrier, which has had people waiting with bated breath ever since its concept H5X was showcased at the Auto Expo 2018. Tata harrier will be on sale across Tata Motors authorised outlets from Wednesday.

The five-seat SUV has been launched at a starting price of Rs 12.69 lakhs. The car is available in four variants – Harrier XE(Rs 12.69 lakhs), mid-spec XM (Rs 13.75 lakh), XT (Rs 14.95 lakh) and the range-topping XZ (Rs 16.25 lakh). Launched in five colours — Calisto Copper, Thermisto Gold, Ariel Silver, Telesto grey and Orcus White—it is powered by a 140hp, 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Tata Harrier has been built on advanced 90%+ automated manufacturing line for robust built quality and reliability. Other features include —monocoque construction with optimised torsional and bending stiffness for exemplary driving dynamics, efficiently designed crumple zones for absolute safety, auxiliary isolation panels for quiet and refined in-cabin experience and extensive use of advanced high strength steel and tailor welded blanks for high strength and reduced weight.