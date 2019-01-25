Effective Home Remedies For Ear Infections

Coconut Oil For Ear Infection

You Will Need

Coconut oil

A dropper

A cotton ball

What You Have To Do

Put a couple of drops of liquid coconut oil in the ear. Open and close your jaw a few times so that the oil reaches all corners of the ear canal.

Place the cotton ball in your ear so that the oil doesn’t leak out.

Leave it in for 15 to 20 minutes.

How Often You Need To Do This

Do this twice a day.

Why This Works

The liposomal lauric acids present in coconut oil have antimicrobial properties. Coconut oil also possesses analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties, making this a complete home remedy to treat ear infection and its related symptoms.

Salt Sock For Ear Infection

You Will Need

1/2 cup sea salt

A clean sock

What You Have To Do

Heat the salt in a pan or microwave for five minutes.

Put the salt into the sock and tie it into a ball by closing the open end with a band.

Wait till it is bearably hot. Tilt your head slightly and gently place this on the ear or you could lie down with the salt sock under your ear.

Alternatively, use rice as a warm compress in the same fashion. Remember, rice will take longer to cool, so make sure you check how hot the sock is before you place it on your ear.

How Often You Need To Do This

Use this whenever your ear pains.

Why This Works

The heat will gently draw out any moisture, and the salt will absorb it. This will reduce the swelling and the pain