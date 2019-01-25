Union government to renovate around 400 abandoned airstrips across country

The union government has decided to renovate and develop around 400 abandoned airstrips across the country to strengthen air-connectivity. On the directive of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a drive was launched to renovate and develop abandoned airstrips to improve air connectivity

The Airports Authority of India prepared a Memorandum of Understanding in this regard and sent it to all the 29 states and seven Union Territories expressing its willingness to develop those airstrips along with the respective state governments.

Jharkhand is the first state in the country where an MOU was signed to develop one such abandoned airstrip at Dhalbhumgarh.