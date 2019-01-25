Why You Need A Beauty Blender

You can use it to apply your foundation and concealer and end up with the most flawless finish that’s humanly possible – but it does not end there. The possibilities are endless, and mastering the art of using this sponge will take your makeup game to a whole new level.

A Beauty Blender is supposed to be used wet. If you skipped the instructions and have been using it dry all along, you’re doing it wrong. A damp sponge will not only give you a dewy, streak-free finish but will also prevent wastage of that expensive foundation. When you wet a Beauty Blender, the water causes it to swell and increase in size. This ensures that your makeup isn’t soaked up by the porous sponge, allowing seamless application.

Professional makeup artists often keep a cup of water around to moisten their sponges while working. Doing so makes makeup blend into your skin effortlessly.