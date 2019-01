BSNL launches ‘Republic Day’ recharge offers

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) introduced a new Rs. 269 pack for its prepaid customers in India. The new pack from the state-owned telco comes with 26 days validity, and offers 2.6GB of data.

The plan has been introduced on the occasion of Republic Day, and it also brings along 2,600 minutes of free calling, and 260 SMS messages free. This plan has been launched only for a limited time frame, and will only be applicable from January 26 (Republic Day) to January 31.

The new BSNL Combo STV 269 has been made available across India for a price of Rs. 269, just ahead of Republic Day. It offers 2,600 minutes talk time, 260 SMS messages, 2.6GB of data, for a validity of 26 days. This prepaid pack has been curated especially to commemorate the occasion of January 26, i.e., Republic Day. As mentioned, the plan is available in an open market manner from January 26 to January 31 only.

The new Republic Day recharge comes just days after BSNL has revised its Rs. 99 recharge that is designed specifically offer unlimited voice calling benefits to prepaid subscribers It is now offering 24 days of validity, instead of 26 days.