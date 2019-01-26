Latest NewsIndia

Former President’s grandson to join BJP Today

Jan 26, 2019, 09:49 am IST
Subramanya Sharma G, the grandson of former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, will be joining Karnataka BJP on January 26, the party said on Friday.

Sharma will be joining the party in the presence of state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa at the party headquarters after the Republic Day celebrations, a release said.

Sharma had unsuccessfully contested the May 2018 assembly polls as a candidate of the All India Mahila Empowerment Party from Malleswaram constituency in the city.

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was the second President of India.

