India celebrates 70th R-Day in presence of SA President : See Pics

The Republic Day parade this year was themed with the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, with all state governments being instructed by the Defence Ministry to honour the “Father of the Nation” through their respective tableaus. Obliging with the order, the states stressed on the Mahatma’s message, promoting secularism, pluralism, unity, diversity and cleanliness through their displays at the Rajpath.

Apart from the states and the central government departments, the spectacle in the national capital was lit up by the military might displayed by the armed forces. While the Indian Army tableau highlighted the strengths of our forces, the Indian Air Force (IAF) displayed their extravagant air formation skills — which concluded the marquee R-Day event.

Watch history in the making; an ALL WOMEN MARCHING CONTINGENT on Rajpath for the first time; Major Khushboo Kanwar leads contingent of ASSAM RIFLES pic.twitter.com/ejDUO66REs — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2019

K9 Vajra-T Self Propelled Howitzer, first 52 caliber gun system in Indian Artillery#republicdayindia #RepublicDay2019 pic.twitter.com/a78bLHe0un — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2019

First indigenously developed air defence system of India, the Akash weapons system; can carry out surveillance of airspace upto 150 kms and can effectively engage hostile aerial platforms upto 25 kms#republicdayindia #RepublicDay2019 pic.twitter.com/G4M6gbJZ5Y — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2019

They last thing the enemy sees is a flash of light with a boom !! Bear witness to the magnificence of these beasts of a T 90 Bhishma tanks #republicdayindia #RepublicDay2019 pic.twitter.com/eYCtC5Zflj — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2019