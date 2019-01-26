Latest NewsPolitics

India celebrates 70th R-Day in presence of SA President : See Pics

Jan 26, 2019, 02:01 pm IST
The Republic Day parade this year was themed with the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, with all state governments being instructed by the Defence Ministry to honour the “Father of the Nation” through their respective tableaus. Obliging with the order, the states stressed on the Mahatma’s message, promoting secularism, pluralism, unity, diversity and cleanliness through their displays at the Rajpath.

Apart from the states and the central government departments, the spectacle in the national capital was lit up by the military might displayed by the armed forces. While the Indian Army tableau highlighted the strengths of our forces, the Indian Air Force (IAF) displayed their extravagant air formation skills — which concluded the marquee R-Day event.

