Mohanlal dedicates Padma Bhushan to all who have been part of his worldly journey

South Indian Superstar Mohanlal was conferred with Padma Bhushan by the nation yesterday. Now the actor has dedicated the third highest award of the country to all who have been part of his worldly journey.
Lal in his facebook page wrote this. He said there are scores of people whose love and blessing keeps him motivated to deliver his best as an entertainer.
For me, its been a cinematic journey of 40 years, a journey in which my paths have crossed many thousands of people and…
Gepostet von Mohanlal am Samstag, 26. Januar 2019
Post Your Comments