KeralaLatest News

Mohanlal dedicates Padma Bhushan to all who have been part of his worldly journey

Jan 26, 2019, 07:45 pm IST
Less than a minute

South Indian Superstar Mohanlal was conferred with Padma Bhushan by the nation yesterday. Now the actor has dedicated the third highest award of the country to all who have been part of his worldly journey.

Lal in his facebook page wrote this. He said there are scores of people whose love and blessing keeps him motivated to deliver his best as an entertainer.

For me, its been a cinematic journey of 40 years, a journey in which my paths have crossed many thousands of people and…

Gepostet von Mohanlal am Samstag, 26. Januar 2019

Related Articles

Mark Zuckerberg

Is Mark Zuckerberg fit enough to remain as Facebook CEO?

Apr 6, 2018, 09:57 am IST

India has not hurt anybody in 5,000 years : Narendra Modi at ASEAN

Nov 14, 2017, 06:27 am IST

500 million euro loan from the European Investment Bank For Nokia’s 5G technology

Aug 28, 2018, 09:43 am IST

Cricket Astrologer predicts success of India in SA and revealed something unheard about Virat

Jan 7, 2018, 09:54 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close