Works worth Rs 50,000 crore sanctioned for road projects in the state : Nitin Gadkari

Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said, works worth 50,000 crore rupees have been sanctioned for road projects around Delhi.

He was addressing a gathering in the national capital after laying the foundation stone for the development of six-lane access controlled corridor from Akshardham in East Delhi to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway junction on Baghpat Road.

The Minister announced that 90-kilometer Delhi-Meerut Express Highway will become operational by April this year.