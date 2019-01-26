Latest NewsIndia

Works worth Rs 50,000 crore sanctioned for road projects in the state : Nitin Gadkari

Jan 26, 2019, 11:56 pm IST
Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said, works worth 50,000 crore rupees have been sanctioned for road projects around Delhi.

He was addressing a gathering in the national capital after laying the foundation stone for the development of six-lane access controlled corridor from Akshardham in East Delhi to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway junction on Baghpat Road.

The Minister announced that 90-kilometer Delhi-Meerut Express Highway will become operational by April this year.

