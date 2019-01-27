Latest NewsIndia

DSC prize for South-Asian literature goes to Kannada writer Jayant Kaikini

Jan 27, 2019, 01:52 pm IST
Kannada writer Jayant Kaikini got the prestigious DSC prize. The DSC prize is awarded to South- Asian literature. His book ‘No Presents Please’ got the prie. This is for the first time that a translated work gets this award. Thejwasini Niranjana translated the book to English. The prize money will be given to both of them. 17.7 lakh Indian rupees is the prize money.

The prize was declared at the Tata Steel Literature Festival at Calcutta. Famous writer Ruskin Bond declared the prize. Jayant Kaikini and Thejwasini Niranjana received the prize from Ruskin Bond.

