US Federal Government Shutdown: Staff shortage delays flights at several airports

Shortage of staff due to the ongoing partial government shutdown has resulted in flight delays at several prominent airports in the USA. The aviation authority has advised the public to monitor air traffic at its website and check with airlines for any detailed information. The US has been hit hard as the partial shutdown entered its 37th day.

Trump wants to build a US-Mexico border wall and is seeking a whopping $5.7 billion in funding for the physical barrier which according to him is a must to prevent the flow of illegal immigrants into the US. The Democrats assert that such a move is a “waste” of taxpayers money.

Several key wings of the federal government have been badly hit as some 800,000 federal employees have been temporarily thrown out of work.

Flight delay at major airports is the first major visible impact of the partial government shutdown, which on Saturday entered its 37th day.