Venezuela crisis : European countries give warning to Maduro

Jan 27, 2019, 12:17 pm IST
Main European Union players Spain, France and Germany have given an ultimatum to Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro. They have warned that they will recognize Venezuelan Opposition leader Juan Guido as the country’s interim President unless an election is announced within eight days. These countries have expressed their opinion in a statement released. In the statement, it is said that the people of Venezuela should have the right to freely and safely choose their future.

The statement comes after France and Spain made the same announcements earlier in the day. President Nicolas Maduro was sworn-in for a second term earlier this month, after polls marred by an opposition boycott and allegations of vote-rigging.

On Wednesday, Guido declared himself the interim president of Venezuela.

