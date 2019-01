Anu Sithara will play the female lead in Dileep’s nex film. The film will be directed by VyasanK.P. Along with Dileep, Siddique will also be seen in a major role. The makers have planned to start shooting in March.

Dileep meanwhile is awaiting the release of ‘Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakkeel’, directed by B Unnikrishnan.