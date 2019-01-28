Latest NewsPolitics

Congress leader booked over Bharat Ratna remarks

Jan 28, 2019
Police have registered a case against senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge over his remark on Assam’s legendary singer-composer Bhupen Hazarika, officials said Sunday.

The case has been filed based on a complaint by RTI activist Raju Mahanta, alleging that Kharge has hurt sentiments of Assamese people.

On Saturday, Kharge had slammed the Centre for not conferring Bharat Ratna on spiritual leader Shivakumara Swami, the Lingayat seer who died recently, and instead choosing “a singer” (Bhupen Hazarika) and a “man who propagated their RSS ideology” (Nanaji Deshmukh).

“A case has been filed against Mallikarjun Kharge at Morigaon Police Station,” Swapnanil Deka, Superintendent of Police of Morigaon district said.

