Defence Ministry launches mobile app for Republic Day parade

With an objective to make available the highlights of Republic Day Parade, the government has launched an app “RDP India 2019” in sync with its Digital India campaign.

This app contains information about the Parade on Rajpath in New Delhi, including Order of the March, details of the tableaux presented by different States and Ministries, children cultural performances, fly past and names of recipients of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2019, the defence ministry said.

The app also had the provision for live streaming of the Parade.