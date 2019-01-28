Latest NewsBusiness

Forex : Indian Rupee appreciates 7 paise against dollar

Jan 28, 2019, 07:08 pm IST
The Indian The rupee today appreciated seven paise to 71 rupees and 11 paise against the US dollar. In the previous session, it weakened nine paise to 71 rupees and 17 paise against the US currency.

