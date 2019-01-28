India has replaced Japan as world’s second largest steel producing country. According to World Steel Association’s report, India’s steel production was at 106.5 MT in 2018. It went up by 4.9 % from 101.5 MT in 2017. Japan produced 104.3 MT in 2018, down 0.3 % compared to 2017. China is the largest producer of crude steel accounting for more than 51 % of production. Global crude steel production reached 1,808.6 MT for 2018 with a rise of 4.6%

“India’s crude steel production in 2018 was at 106.5 MT, up by 4.9 per cent from 101.5 MT in 2017, meaning India has replaced Japan as the world’s second largest steel producing country. Japan produced 104.3 MT in 2018, down 0.3 per cent compared to 2017,” worldsteel said. Global crude steel production reached 1,808.6 MT for the year 2018 from 1,729.8 MT in 2017, a rise of 4.6 per cent, it said. Others in the top 10 steel producing countries include the United States, at the 4th position as the country produced 86.7 MT of crude steel in 2018, South Korea (72.5 MT, 5th place), Russia (71.7 MT, 6th), Germany (42.4 MT, 7th), Turkey (37.3 MT, 8th), Brazil (34.7 MT, 9th) and Iran (25 MT, 10th).