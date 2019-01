India’s Kartik Sharma won the New South Wales men’s Amateur Golf Championship in Australia. Kartik notched up a magnificent win over Australia’s Nathan Barberie in the scheduled 36-hole final to emerge as champion.

Kartik Sharma has been playing for India since the age of 10 as part of the National Squad. He had been selected to represent Indian Golf Union for three events in Australia.

Kartik had also won the Indian golf union western India amateur golf championship 2018.