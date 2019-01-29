Congress leader Siddaramaiah misbehaves with woman : Watch Video

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah raked up a huge controversy on Monday after the minister was caught on camera snatching away the mic from a woman’s hand.

However, the Congress leader’s attempt to snatch the mic resulted in her dupatta being pulled off, giving a further boost to the controversy. Siddaramaiah pushed the woman down after she tried to raise her complaint at an event held in Mysuru. The incident took place in Gargeshwari village, Varuna taluk, where Siddaramaiah went to attend a Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation programme this afternoon.

“WATCH Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah misbehaves with a woman at a public meeting in Mysuru,” the news agency ANI reported.