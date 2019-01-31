Latest NewsIndia

Air India resumes its services from New Delhi this holy city

Jan 31, 2019, 07:32 pm IST
Air India is resuming its services from New Delhi to the holy city of Najaf in Iraq after 25 years. Indian Ambassador to Iraq Dr. Pradeep Rajpurohit said, the services will commence from the 14th of next month, and it is initially being planned for twice a week. Najaf is a city some 160 kilometers from Baghdad.

Najaf is an important pilgrimage place considered sacred by Shia Muslims. It is one of Sh??ite Islam’s two foremost holy cities (the other is Karbal??, also in Iraq) and is widely held to be the resting place of ?Al? ibn Ab? ??lib—Sh??ite Islam’s most-revered figure—whose tomb is located near the city’s center.

