Latest NewsIndia

Bypoll Election: Congress wins

Congress in the state touched 100-mark in the house

Jan 31, 2019, 06:18 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Rajasthan, Congress candidate Shafia Zubair won the Ramgarh assembly seat by defeating her nearest rival of BJP, Sukhwant Singh, with a margin of 12,228 votes.

Congress in the state today touched 100-mark in the house of 200 by winning Ramgarh seat. Congress Candidate secured 44.77% votes against BJP candidate’s 38.20% votes.

Election to Ramgarh seat, could not be held along with other constituencies due to the death of BSP candidate ahead of December-7 assembly elections.

18 candidates out of 20, including BSP candidate Jagat Singh got their security forfeited.

Tags

Related Articles

Miss World Manushi Chhillar trolled for an awful dress worn while planting tree

Feb 16, 2018, 10:47 pm IST

CPIM give candidature to a transgender in Telangana

Nov 20, 2018, 12:47 pm IST
despite-flat-stomach-regular-periods-woman-still-gives-birth-healthy-baby

Despite a flat stomach and regular periods woman still gives birth to a healthy baby

Mar 7, 2018, 09:08 am IST
sridevi-break-silence-will-reveals

Sridevi’s sister Srilatha to break her silence: Will reveals critical details

Feb 27, 2018, 11:07 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close