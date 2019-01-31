Bypoll Election: Congress wins

In Rajasthan, Congress candidate Shafia Zubair won the Ramgarh assembly seat by defeating her nearest rival of BJP, Sukhwant Singh, with a margin of 12,228 votes.

Congress in the state today touched 100-mark in the house of 200 by winning Ramgarh seat. Congress Candidate secured 44.77% votes against BJP candidate’s 38.20% votes.

Election to Ramgarh seat, could not be held along with other constituencies due to the death of BSP candidate ahead of December-7 assembly elections.

18 candidates out of 20, including BSP candidate Jagat Singh got their security forfeited.