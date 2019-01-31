Latest NewsBeauty

Tutorial for Chignon With Side Braids Hairstyle

Jan 31, 2019, 10:16 pm IST
What You Need

  • Fine comb
  • U-pins
  • Hair elastics
  • Bobby pins
  • Light-hold hairspray

How To Style

  • Take out two side sections, one from each side.
  • Start working the side sections into regular braids.
  • Braid till you reach the nape of your neck.
  • Secure the ends of the braid at the nape using bobby pins.
  • Gather the rest of your hair and secure it with a hair-tie a couple of inches from the edge.
  • Start rolling the hair upwards for the chignon.
  • Once you reach the point where the side braids are pinned, roll the hair inwards and secure it with U-pins.
  • Finish with a light-hold hairspray.

