Women’s Hockey: Indian women hold Spain to a draw

The Indian women’s hockey team squandered a two-goal advantage at the half-time to allow hosts Spain stage a superb fightback and earn a 2-2 draw in the fourth and final encounter in Murcia, Spain today.

Deep Grace Ekka and Navneet Kaur scored for India, while Lucia Jimenez and Clara Ycart scored for Spain. With this draw, the two teams levelled the four-match series 1-1.

Spain had registered a narrow 3-2 win in the opening match with the second match ending in a 2-2 draw. India won the third match 5-2.

India will now face 2018 World Cup silver medallists Ireland on Saturday.