AFC Asian Cup final : Qatar beat Japan

Qatar has been crowned champions of Asia for the first time after beating Japan 3-1 in Friday’s AFC Asian Cup final at the Zayed Sports City Stadium.

Almoez Ali got the Qataris off to a dream start by scoring the opener after just 12 minutes – breaking Iranian great Ali Daei’s tournament record by netting nine goals in the process – before Abdulaziz Hatem added a second in the 27th minute with a stunning long-range effort.

The result confounded the gulf in the FIFA rankings, with Qatar at 93 and Japan at 50.