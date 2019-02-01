Celebrities who attended the special screening of ‘Bombairiya’: See Pics

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor attended the special screening of ‘Bombairiya’ which stars his son Siddhanth Kapoor as one of the leads.

The entire Kapoor clan posed for shutterbugs and enjoyed their movie time. Several other stars also attended the special screening. Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Prateik Babbar came with ladylove, Mandana Karimi, Rasika Dugal among others were seen in attendance. ‘Bombairiya’ is directed by Pia Sukanya and written and produced by Michael E. Ward. The film features Radhika Apte, Siddhanth Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Adil Hussain, Ravi Kishan, Amit Sial, Ajinkya Deo and Shilpa Shukla in lead roles.

Check out the pictures:

