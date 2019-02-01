Davis Cup Tennis: India lose to Italy

In Davis Cup Tennis Group qualifiers India loses to Italy in Kolkata today. Italian Matteo Berrettini beat India’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran in straight sets. Earlier, Andreas Seppi made short work of Ramkumar Ramanathan (6-4, 6-2). Now Italy has a lead of 2-0.

In the doubles match to be played tomorrow at the Centre court, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan will lead India against Italy’s duo Marco Cecchinato and Simone Bolleli. In the reverse singles, Prajnesh will take on Andre Seppi of Italy and Ramkumar will vie against Matteo Berrettini in the last match.