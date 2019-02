Former champions Aizawl FC beat defending champions Minerva Punjab FC 1-0 in a 15th round match of the I-League Football in Panchkula today. The all-important goal was scored by Lalrinchhana in the 69th minute.

With this win, Aizawl moved to seventh on the points table, with 14 points from 15 games. For Minerva, the season got from bad to worse, as they suffered their seventh defeat in 15 games.