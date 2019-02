The United Nations Security Council has adopted a resolution to extend sanctions against the Central African Republic (CAR) for another year.

Resolution 2454, adopted unanimously yesterday by the 15-member council, decides to renew the sanctions regime – an arms embargo, travel ban and asset freeze till January 31, 2020.

It also decides to extend the mandate of the panel of experts, which helps the Security Council with the implementation of the sanctions, until Feb 29, 2020.