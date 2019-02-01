US asks Maduro to accept amnesty

The United States has urged Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro to accept an amnesty offer from opposition leader Juan Guaido, whom Washington has recognized as President. In a tweet, US National Security Advisor John Bolton said Maduro should take advantage of the amnesty offer and move on.

Guaido last week declared himself the interim president of Venezuela and was swiftly recognized by the United States and key Latin American nations amid a spiralling economic crisis under Maduro’s leftist regime.

With the military leadership still backing Maduro, Guaido offered amnesty for anyone who disavows the president and has suggested a similar offer for Maduro himself.