In Davis Cup, India registered a win in doubles against Italy on day two of the Davis Cup in Kolkata today. Indian pair Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan made an astonishing comeback after losing the first set, to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

India was staring at elimination after Italy took a 2-0 lead yesterday. World number 37 Andreas Seppi defeated Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-4, 6-2. Matteo Berrettini also out-played Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-4, 6-3.