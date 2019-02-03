Ambati Rayudu and Lower Order Helps India to a Decent Total

India may have secured the ODI series against Newzealand but their dismal show in the last match meant that they had a lot to prove. Indians showed little patience and resistance on a track that offered plenty for the seamers in the last match and had opened to a similar scare this match as well.

Henry and Boult had run through the Indian top order and had reduced India to 18 for 4. MS Dhoni who usually excels in such situation was also back in the hut, however, Ambati Rayudu 90(113), Kedhar Jadhav 34(45) and Vijay Shankar 45(64) played watchful cricket to take India’s score to a decent position.

In the final few overs, Hardik Pandya45(22) delivered a few lusty blows that helped the visitors. Pandya, making a comeback after running into needless controversies hit five sixes in his whirlwind innings.

For NewZealand, Matt Henry proved the pick of the bowlers with figures of 35-4 in 10 overs.