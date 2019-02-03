Latest NewsIndia

Dead cockroach found in idli-vada served on board to Air India passenger : See Pics

Feb 3, 2019, 03:49 pm IST
An Air India passenger found a dead cockroach in his breakfast served onboard a flight. Rohit Raj Singh Chauhan, who was flying on AI-634 flight from Bhopal to Mumbai on Saturday, found a cockroach in Idli Vada Sambar which was served to him on Air India plane. The passenger alleged the crew did not pay heed to his complaint after which he shared pictures on social media.

“It (cockroach) was found in Sambar served in the aircraft. I informed the Air India crew, but they ignored me,” Chauhan said. He claimed the crew went on serving food to other passengers despite the incident. Pictures shared by Chauhan show cockroach lying in Sambar. “Since the crew members were not listening, I returned it to them,” he said. He also wrote a complaint regarding the incident in the feedback section.

