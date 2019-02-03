Latest NewsSports

Kolkata Marathon: Anjali Saraogi, Tlanding Wahlang win

Feb 3, 2019
Anjali Saraogi retained her title in the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Kolkata Marathon with a career-best timing today. Tlanding Wahlang won the men’s full marathon. The 45-year-old Saraogi achieved the feat less than three months after recovering from surgery.

Seniormost runner in the women’s field, Anjali clocked 3 hours 16 minutes 54 seconds to win the race and better her last year’s timing of 3 hours 30 minutes:53 seconds. Tlanding Wahlang clocked 2 hours:35 minutes: 42 seconds to win the men’s full marathon.

Brand ambassador of the event and Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar flagged off the race from Salt Lake Stadium at 4.30am on a chilly morning.

Today there are 15,000 participation, an increase of 10 times. This edition also witnessed several inspirational runners in different categories. Shubhashis Ghosh, with a rare heart ailment, competed along with the visually-impaired Mohammed Asif Iqbal. The half marathon category saw 86-year-old Bylahalli Janardan inspiring the participants.

