Pakistan women’s team notched up a 12-run win over West Indies in the third and final T-20 match in Karachi today but lost the series 2-1. Batting first, the home side rattled up a good total of 150 runs.

They then restricted the West Indies women’s team to 138 for eight in the allotted 20 overs. The two teams now travel to Dubai to play aanODI series that is part of the ICC’s qualifiers for the World Cup.