President calls for early Legislative Elections

Feb 3, 2019, 10:16 pm IST
Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro has threatened to bring forward parliamentary elections this year in a bid to sideline opposition leader Juan Guaido’s challenge to his authority. The Parliamentary elections are scheduled for the end of 2020.

Guaido declared himself acting President of the country on January 23. He led a mass opposition street protest in Caracas yesterday demanding Maduro resign and hold new Presidential elections.

Meanwhile four major European nations – Britain, France, Germany and Spain – have said they will join the United States and several Latin American countries in recognizing Guaido as interim President if Maduro doesn’t call the Presidential elections by midnight on Sunday.

 

