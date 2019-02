The presidential election will be held in El Salvador today, with four candidates contesting the post.

Incumbent President Salvador Ceren cannot run for a second consecutive term under the country’s legislation. Over 5.2 million citizens have registered to vote.

To win in the first round, a candidate must secure over 50% of the vote. Otherwise, a run-off will be held on March 10, with two top candidates facing each other. The president is elected for a five-year period.