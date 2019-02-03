WestIndies has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the test series against England and this has come as a huge boost for cricket. West Indies were once the uncrowned champions of cricket and their return to form can only be good for the game. But what stood out in their victory against England was the heroics of Alzarri Joseph, after the young fast bowler played on despite the overnight death of his mother, Sharon, to help deliver a 10-wicket victory over England.

Fittingly, Jason Holder dedicated West Indies’ stunning victory in the second Test in Antigua to Alzarri Joseph and his family.

“It’s difficult to describe the feelings,” said Holder. “We started the day with a daunting task, trying to push on our lead, and then we got the news about Alzarri’s mum so we all wanted to rally around one another and we wanted to do it for her.”

Joseph was given a long and sympathetic ovation by the crowd when he came out to bat at No.10 in West Indies’ first innings. He scored 7 from 20 balls to help stretch their lead to a precious 119, with players from both sides wearing black armbands as a mark of respect.