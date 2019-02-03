Latest NewsInternational

World War 1 hand grenade found among potatoes

Feb 3, 2019
World War I hand grenade has been found in Hong Kong among a shipment of French potatoes imported for a snack factory. The device was safely detonated after it was discovered at the factory. The grenade was in an unstable condition as it was previously discharged but had failed to detonate.

Unexploded wartime bombs or grenades are frequently found in Hong Kong, as the then-British colony was heavily bombed by US and allied forces after the city fell to the Japanese imperial forces in 1941.

