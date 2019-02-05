Latest NewsSports

Chennai Open Tennis: Three Indian players to 2nd round

Feb 5, 2019, 08:07 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Tennis, three Indians, Vijay Sundar Prashanth, Arjun Khade and Sumit Nagal advanced to the second round in men’s singles main draw on the opening day of Chennai Open ATP Challenger in Chennai.

Wild card entrant and local player Vijay Sundar Prashanth beat Carlos Boluda-Purkiss of Spain in three sets. In other matches, Khade breezed beat Ivan Nedelko of Russia 6-4, 6-1, while Nagal made short work of David Perez Sanz of Spain in straight sets.

Nagal will take on eighth seed Duckhee Lee of Korea in the next round. Prashanth will clash with compatriot and 11th-seed Saket Myneni in the second round.

Tags

Related Articles

Biplab-Kumar-Deb

Tripura new CM visits Village, Suspends three Govt Officers for negligence in duty

Mar 14, 2018, 08:08 am IST

Cultural leaders casting eyes at North India only a shame to Kerala : N.K.Neelakandan Master

Jun 25, 2018, 07:38 pm IST

Tata Tiago JTP to launch soon: See Price & Specs

Oct 26, 2018, 07:13 am IST

Must read for all men: What is the most attractive thing women wants in a man?

Dec 13, 2017, 02:10 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close