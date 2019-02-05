Chennai Open Tennis: Three Indian players to 2nd round

In Tennis, three Indians, Vijay Sundar Prashanth, Arjun Khade and Sumit Nagal advanced to the second round in men’s singles main draw on the opening day of Chennai Open ATP Challenger in Chennai.

Wild card entrant and local player Vijay Sundar Prashanth beat Carlos Boluda-Purkiss of Spain in three sets. In other matches, Khade breezed beat Ivan Nedelko of Russia 6-4, 6-1, while Nagal made short work of David Perez Sanz of Spain in straight sets.

Nagal will take on eighth seed Duckhee Lee of Korea in the next round. Prashanth will clash with compatriot and 11th-seed Saket Myneni in the second round.