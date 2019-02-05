Venezuelan Crisis: European countries endorse opposition leader

Nearly 20 European Union countries have endorsed Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s interim President.

Putting the pressure on embattled President Nicolas Maduro to resign and clear the way for a new Presidential election, these countries publicly supported Guaido .

European nations, such as Germany, France, Britain, Spain, Portugal, Denmark, Holland, Hungary, Austria, Finland, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Czech Republic, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, Sweden and Croatia also lined up behind Guaido, who last month declared himself interim President with the support of the United States and many South American nations.

However, Maduro showed no signs of caving in and lashed out at the European Union, accusing it of taking orders from the Trump administration.