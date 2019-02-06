India v NewZealand First T 20: Newzealand Begins Well

After a dismal show in the ODI series against India, Newzealand has begun well in the T-20 series. India, after winning the toss, chose to bowl and in 5.5 overs, NewZealand has raced to 65 runs for the loss of no wickets. Tim Seifert is batting on 33(20) while COlin Munro is striking at a strike rate of 200 in his innings of 32.

Rohit Sarma at the toss said this will give them another opportunity to see how well they can chase scores. He said:

” We’re bowling first. We have had a good record chasing. Gives us another opportunity to see how we can bat second. Looks like a good pitch. Like I said on the 5th ODI, we wanted to bat second as there was some moisture on the pitch and challenge them. A lot of the guys who have played ODIs have gone back. Guys like Rishabh and Krunal are back and we need to give them some chances”.