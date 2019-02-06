Latest NewsIndiaSports

India v/s NewZealand, First T20: NewZealand Sets a Mammoth Target For India

Feb 6, 2019, 02:14 pm IST
Less than a minute

After a dismal show in the ODI series, NewZealand has begun well in the T20 series. Put into bat by India, Newzealand raised a huge score of 219 runs for the loss of six wickets.

Tim Seifert 84(43) top-scored for NewZealand which included 13 hits to the fens and 6 of them being sixes. Scott Kuggelejin 20(7) and Ross Taylor23(14) provided the fireworks in the final overs.

For India, Chahal proved to be the pick of the bowlers going at 8.75. Hardik Pandya picked two wickets but his economy is the highest(12.75)

Tags

Related Articles

Passports to be revamped, protection of citizens’ details

Jan 13, 2018, 08:52 am IST
girls

Girls Found Dead In Mysterious Circumstances In Bedroom

Aug 12, 2018, 09:58 am IST
Nia-Sharma

Nia Sharma raising the temperature once again in black outfit

Nov 6, 2018, 07:28 am IST

Best Smart TVs under Rs 20,000 via Flipkart

Jan 11, 2018, 05:29 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close