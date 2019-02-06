India v/s NewZealand, First T20: NewZealand Sets a Mammoth Target For India

After a dismal show in the ODI series, NewZealand has begun well in the T20 series. Put into bat by India, Newzealand raised a huge score of 219 runs for the loss of six wickets.

Tim Seifert 84(43) top-scored for NewZealand which included 13 hits to the fens and 6 of them being sixes. Scott Kuggelejin 20(7) and Ross Taylor23(14) provided the fireworks in the final overs.

For India, Chahal proved to be the pick of the bowlers going at 8.75. Hardik Pandya picked two wickets but his economy is the highest(12.75)