Money Laundering Case: Robert Vadra May Appear Before ED Today

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra is expected to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering case relating to alleged possession of illegal foreign assets, official sources said Tuesday.

The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property located at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds, which is allegedly owned by Robert Vadra.

In the hearing, the court had asked Vadra to join the ED investigation on February 6 at 4 PM. Vadra’s lawyer KTS Tulsi ensured in Court that Vadra will join the probe.

The ED lodged a money laundering case against Vadra’s close aide, Manoj Arora, after his role surfaced during the probe of another case by the Income Tax Department under the new Black Money Act and tax law against absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

It said the London-based property was bought by Bhandari and sold in 2010 for the same amount despite incurring additional expenses on its renovation. On December 7, as part of its investigation, the ED conducted searches at a number of premises in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.