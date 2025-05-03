Stampede at Goa’s Lairai Devi Temple Leaves 6 Dead, 60 Injured

At least six people lost their lives and more than 60 were injured in a stampede during the Shree Devi Lairai jatra at the Lairai Devi temple in Shirgaon, Goa. The tragic incident occurred as thousands of devotees gathered for the annual religious event that began on Friday. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed sorrow over the loss, visited the injured in hospital, and assured full support to affected families, while personally overseeing the situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to CM Sawant to get updates on the tragedy and extended his support. In response to the stampede, emergency services were swiftly deployed, with five ambulances dispatched and additional ones kept on standby. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane confirmed that medical teams were monitoring patient conditions, with nodal officers assigned to manage the response from key hospitals and ensure timely updates.

Despite heavy police deployment—around 1,000 personnel—and drone surveillance for crowd control, the cause of the stampede remains unclear. The incident has triggered a high-level response from both state and central authorities, as efforts continue to manage the aftermath and uncover what led to the chaos.