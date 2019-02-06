Latest NewsTechnology

Xiaomi launches Mi Sports Shoes in India

Feb 6, 2019, 10:06 pm IST
Xiaomi has launched its Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 in India in order to expand its portfolio in the lifestyle segment.

It should be noted that Xiaomi has opened its crowdfunding programme for the Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 which comes with features such as 5-in-1 uni-moulding technology and a fishbone structure allows comfortable cushioning while providing support against accidental sprains.

The Xiaomi Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 price in India is Rs. 2,499 for initial buyers while the company is expected to increase the price after initial sales. On the other hand, the Xiaomi Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 will be available on Xiaomi’s crowdfunding platform starting from February 6, 2019 while shipping will start from March 15 in India.

